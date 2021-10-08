The Balearic health ministry's report for Friday indicates 43 new positive cases of coronavirus - 40 in Mallorca, two in Ibiza and one in Minorca. These are eleven more than on Thursday, when there were 26 cases in Mallorca, five in Minorca and one not specified. The ministry had some technical problems with certain reports on Thursday; these now appear to have been resolved.

The daily test rate is 1.71%. It was 1.28% on Thursday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 68.5, down from 70.8 on Thursday. In Mallorca it is 67.0, down from 67.4; Ibiza 106.0, down from 119.9; Minorca 25.1, down from 27.2; Formentera 50.4, down from 58.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 27.66 to 27.31.

On hospital wards, there are 73 Covid patients in all - 59 in Mallorca and 14 in Ibiza. These are down nine in Mallorca (from Wednesday) and ten in Ibiza. In intensive care units, there are 26 Covid patients - Mallorca 22 (one fewer), Ibiza 4. The ICU Covid occupancy rate, classified as low risk, is 7.6%.

Primary care is monitoring 1,036 people in the Balearics, 762 of them in Mallorca.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 99,686 cases and 965 deaths - the ministry has confirmed two new deaths.

With at least one dose of vaccine there are 852,420 people in the Balearics (82.37% of the target population). With the complete course there are 836,210 (80.80%).