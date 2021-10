Five giant cruise ships have moored-up in Palma this morning with thousands of passengers exploring the joys of Palma.

The five vessels are 'AidaStella','Mein Shiff 3', 'Norwegian Epic', 'le Jacques Cartier' and 'Harmony of the Seas'.

This is the first time in more than two years that five cruise ships have visited the port.

Check out the webcam and see the ships live here.