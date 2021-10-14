San Telmo, on the western coast of Mallorca, was the place where filming on the new series of the hit Netflix series, The Crown, was taking place this morning.

The picturesque Andratx beach-side town was transformed into a film set. Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) Dominic West (Prince Charles), Timothee Sambor (Prince William) and Teddy Hawley (Prince Harry) could be seen being filmed on a speed boat which is one of the tenders from the super-yacht Christina O. which is being used in the production.

This episode of The Crown centres around a visit to Italy by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children in the early 1990s. They announced their divorce shortly afterwards.

Filming in the Soller area on Wednesday was hit by bad weather but there was beautiful sunshine once again in San Telmo this morning.

While the exact plot points are yet to be revealed, fans have a good idea of key events that may be covered.

At the end of season four, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) resigned as prime minister and Charles and Diana's marriage was still intact.

1992 is expected to feature heavily as the year that Charles and Diana announced their separation, Princess Anne divorced Captain Mark Phillips, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their split and a catastrophic fire occurred at Windsor Castle.