The port of Palma, Mallorca received onWednesday the first visit of the cruise ship Bolette, belonging to the British shipping company Fred Olsen and designed for a ‘senior’ clientele.

It is the result of the reconversion of the fleets forced by the pandemic. Thus, it is not a new ship, but the old Amsterdam, of the prestigious Holland America Line, adapted to the style of this shipping company.

The ship is the fourth and last ship of the Rotterdam class (R class), which includes MS Rotterdam, MS Volendam, and MS Zaandam. She was co-flagship of the line along with her sister ship MS Rotterdam.

With 62,715 registered tons, the Bolette can accommodate up to 1,380 passengers.

Its acquisition, together with the Borealis, represents an optimisation of the fleet and a clear sign of recovery in the tourism sector.

During the summer, she sails around Alaska; during the winter, she makes grand voyages around Asia, Australia/New Zealand & South Pacific. She also sails an around-the-world grand voyage round-trip from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.