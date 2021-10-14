The Thursday report gives 41 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 22, Ibiza 15, Minorca three, Formentera one. These are eight more than on Wednesday - 26 in Mallorca, five in Ibiza and two in Formentera.

The daily test rate is down from 1.94% on Wednesday to 1.36%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 51.4, down slightly from 51.7 on Wednesday. In Mallorca it is down from 50.5 to 49.6, meaning that Mallorca is now categorised as "low risk" for Covid. In Minorca there is no change - 19.9. Formentera is also no change - 50.4 - while Ibiza is up from 79.0 to 82.3. The seven-day incidence for the Balearics is down from 22.96 to 22.71.

On the hospital wards, the total number of Covid patients is down from 72 to 67 - Mallorca 48 (eight fewer) and Ibiza 19 (up three). In intensive care, there is no change - 19 Covid patients in all, with 16 in Mallorca and three in Ibiza and an ICU Covid occupancy rate of 5.5%.

Primary care is monitoring 916 people in the Balearics, a decrease of 14. In Mallorca specifically the number is 670, an increase of one.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 99,949 cases and 970 deaths. The health ministry has confirmed four more deaths. These all relate to August.

Regarding vaccination, 83.16% of the target population has now had at least one dose (860,588 people in the Balearics), while 81.25% (840,820) have had the complete course.