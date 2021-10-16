Air and sea activity in the Balearics is recovering fast and connectivity with the mainland and Europe far exceeds the Canary Islands, Andalusia, the Valencian Community, Galicia, the Basque Country, Murcia, Catalonia and Madrid.

“The recovery of the activity ratios shot up in the summer months and the movement of planes and passengers between Mahón and Ibiza is spectacular,” says Ports & Aeroports General Director, Xavier Ramis.

“This winter 3 airlines will competing for inter-island flights, Ryanair and Vueling will compete on the Barcelona-Mahón route and 3 others will go head-to-head on the Maó-Madrid route until November 1,” he adds.

Ramis predicts that the launch of United Airlines flights from New York to Palma in June will have a huge impact on the economy and tourism in Mallorca and welcomed Binter's new Mallorca-Tenerife route which opens in December.