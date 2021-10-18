Migrant boats are arriving thick and fast in the Balearic Islands and another 6 were spotted in the early hours of Monday morning with 66 people onboard.

19 migrant boats arrived on Sunday alone, bringing 245 people to the Balearic Islands, including 2 babies and several minors.

6 arrived in Mallorca with 69 people onboard; 8 were intercepted in Cabrera with 111 onboard; 3 arrived in Ibiza with 39 onboard and two spotted in Formentera had 26 onboard.

At 01:55, 9 men were intercepted in Colònia de Sant Jordi in Ses Salines

At 02:37, 13 people were rescued some 45 nautical miles south of Cala Figuera in Calvia.

At 03:15, 13 people were intercepted in Cala des Codolar in Ibiza.

At 03:15, 8 people were rescued at sea, just south of Cala Figuera.

At 03:30, 12 migrants arrived in Ibiza.

At 04:55, 11 migrants were detained in Portopetro, in the Municipality of Santanyí and 5 others were later found in the vicinity.

At 05:36, 13 migrants were rescued from the waters of Cabrera.

At 06:25, another 12 were rescued.

At 07:25, another boat with 11 people onboard was intercepted.

At 07.40, a patera with 21 people onboard was detected.

At 07:51, 15 migrants were spotted.

At 08:00, 9 people were rescued from a boat in Cala Egos.

At 09:15, another boat was detected in Cabrera with 6 men onboard.

At 11:00, 14 men were intercepted near Ses Salines Lighthouse.

At 11:00, two boats were intercepted, one with 15 people onboard and a second with 16 passengers.

In the afternoon, 16 men arrived at Platja den Bossa in Ibiza.

Later, another boat with 14 migrants were detected on playa Es Caló in Formentera.

At 21:15, 13 migrants were detected on playa s'Estufador in Formentera.

On Monday morning, 5 boats were located in the waters of Cabrera and 1 in Formentera.