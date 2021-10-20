The emergency room at Son Espases hospital continued to be overcrowded today. The hospital has reported that there are 27 patients without a bed. According to medical union Simebal one of them has been waiting 116 hours for a room.

The medical union also reported that seven of the patients who are waiting to be assigned a room are located in the area where there are usually seats.

A total of seven people were transferred to the General Hospital and the Red Cross on Tuesday.

It should be remembered that last Tuesday there were up to 50 patients waiting for a bed. Simebal denounced that the situation in the emergency room at the hospital is going from bad to worse.

Son Espases hospital sources said that Mondays and Tuesdays are the busiest days. Tuesday was especially problematic due to the fact that, little by little, the number of operations is increasing. And it is not normal, they stressed, that there are up to 19 patients waiting 24 hours for a room.