The island is on yellow alert for heavy rains this afternoon and this evening according to the Palma Met Office, Rain of up to 20 litres per square metre, is being forecast for some areas of the island.

Heavy rains in Ibiza have caused havoc. The Met Office says that the unsettled weather will continue throughout the weekend.

Rainfall in Mallorca in the last 24 hours (litres per square metre)

8 Alfàbia 5 P.Sóller 4 Banyalbufar 4 Escorca 3 Muro 2 Lluc 2 Cap Blanc.