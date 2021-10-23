The Norai Centre in the Son Roca neighbourhood of Palma is closing down and all of the children are being transferred to a new location.
Sources at the centre say the decision to find new premises has been on the table for a long time, but altercations between the minors and local residents has accelerated the process.
On Monday, an Algerian boy from the Norai Centre was admitted to Son Espases Hospital with serious injuries after he was beaten up in a park in Cap Enderrocat.
On Tuesday, around 300 minors gathered in front of the centre to protest against the situation and demand that the Consell take action.
