The Norai Centre in the Son Roca neighbourhood of Palma is closing down and all ​of the children are being transferred to a new location.

Sources at the centre say the decision to find new premises has been on the table for a long time, but altercations between ​the ​minors and local residents has accelerated the process​.​

On Monday, an Algerian ​boy from the Norai Centre was admitted to Son Espases Hospital with serious injuries after he was beaten up in a park in Cap Enderrocat.

On Tuesday, around 300 minors gathered in front of the centre to protest against the situation and demand that the Consell take action.