The Balearic government will lift all restrictions from tomorrow meaning that bars and restaurants can once again function at full capacity. Smoking will still be banned on terraces and you will have to wear a mask in shops and offices. But that is it.

After 12 months of restrictions the announcement this morning will be welcomed by all. Bars and restaurants have been working with major restrictions since last year and this is the industry which has been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

The Balearic government urged people to remain vigilant and maintain social distancing wherever possible.