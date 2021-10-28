The Balearic Islands will pay tribute to the victims of the Franco regime on Thursday, the Llei de Memòria i Reconeixement Democràtics, which is a day of remembrance, recognition and vindication.

The event is being held at the Palacio de Congresos in Palma where President Armengol and Vice President Juan Pedro Yllanes will present 125 families with a certificate attesting that their ancestors were the victims of repression.

Relatives of the victims and around 50 Government representatives and General Directorate of Democratic Memories officials will attend the memorial.

Jesús Jurado says the certificates are purely symbolic.

“The victims’ families have never been compensated,” he says. “They’ve received moral reparation, but there were expropriations, titles were annulled and properties were requisitioned.”

The Palacio de Congresos will host three exhibitions with material compiled by the Government and the Memòria de Mallorca Association.