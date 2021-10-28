The Thursday report from the health ministry indicates 68 new positive cases of coronavirus - 41 in Mallorca, 13 in Ibiza and 14 in Minorca. These are 19 fewer than on Wednesday, when the 87 cases were Mallorca 55, Ibiza 22, Minorca eight, Formentera two. The test rate is 2.36%, down from the 3.24% on Wednesday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 77.4, up from 72.5 on Wednesday. The incidence rates have risen on all the islands - Mallorca 71.0 from 68.1; Ibiza 129.1 from 115.3; Minorca 59.6 from 51.2; Formentera 50.4 from 33.6. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 42.00 to 43.11.

On hospital wards, there are seven fewer Covid patients in all - Mallorca 28 (down nine), Ibiza 18 (up one) and Minorca one (from zero). In intensive care, the ICU Covid occupancy rate has risen from 6.1% to 6.4%. There is one more patient in Mallorca (19); Ibiza two, Minorca one.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 995 people, an increase of 35 from Wednesday. In Mallorca specifically, the number is 711, up from 683.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 100,842 cases and 998 deaths - the ministry has confirmed one more death.

In the Balearics as a whole, 865,838 people have been vaccinated at least once (83.67% of the target population), while 847,359 people have had the complete course (81.88%).