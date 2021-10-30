At midnight on Sunday, there will cease to be health controls of passengers arriving from Spain at ports and airports in the Balearics.

At Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport on Saturday, President Armengol offered her thanks to all the personnel who have been involved with these controls. "It has been an impeccable service"

The decision to adopt these controls was taken ahead of the Constitution Day holidays in early December last year. The objectives were to ensure the health security of the people of the Balearics and to be able to sell the islands as a safe destination. While travellers from abroad were subject to controls, the Balearics were able to highlight that there were also similar controls for Spanish travellers.

Over the past eleven months, some 825,000 checks have been made and 1,500 chains of contagion have been broken. The controls have involved spending of some eight million euros.