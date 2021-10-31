Forty-four square metres and weighing 340 kilos, what was described as "the largest solidarity ensaimada in the world" was presented on Sunday afternoon by the Grupo Social ONCE.

The national association for people with disabilities has been holding its annual convention in Alcudia. Some 3,000 people from across Spain have been attending the convention at the Bellevue complex. The ensaimada was made as a means of thanking everyone in Alcudia for hosting the event. Everyone was invited to have a piece of the giant pastry.

A dozen bakeries on the island were involved in the making. It required 90 kilos of flour, 35 kilos of eggs, 140 kilos of lard and 70 kilos of powdered sugar.