The opposition Partido Popular in London today called on the Balearic government to start a phased withdrawal of the controversial tourist tax, which was introduced by the present government more than five years ago.

The Partido Popular, which has been tipped to be the most voted party at the next local elections, said that they were willing to work with the Balearic government on a new tourism plan.

Speaking at the World Travel fair in London, Llorenzo Galmes, President of the Partido Popular in Mallorca, said that scrapping the tax would be the way to ensure a full recovery of the tourist industry following the pandemic.

Galmes´ words will be music for the ears of local hoteliers who have been calling for the tax to be scrapped for many years.