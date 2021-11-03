Another 73,583 people went back to work in the Balearic Islands in October, which is 16.68% more than the same month last year, according to data from the Ministry of Inclusion and the Ministry of Labour.

514,690 employees were registered with Social Security in the Balearic Islands in October, which is 28,569 fewer than September.

Nationwide, an extra 159,479 went back to work last month taking the total number of people in employment in Spain to 19.6 million.

Unemployment fell by 734, which is the first fall in October since records began in 1975.