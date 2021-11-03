Michael Douglas is back on the island

Michael Douglas is back on the island.

20-08-2021J. AGUIRRE

Hollywood star Michael Douglas is back on the island an in a video posted on his social media sites he gives an insight into wild Mallorca. Click here to watch the video he shared.

Michael Douglas has a home between Deya and Valldemossa.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.