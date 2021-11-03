The CCOO Union is calling for a reduction in temporary contracts so that workers are not unemployed when the tourist season ends.

"It is not possible to continue with an economic model that makes employment precarious, because it’s based on temporary and seasonal contracts that depend almost exclusively on tourist activity,” said the CCOO in a statement.

Every October, there is an increase in the number of people out of work and a drop in Social Security affiliations when the tourist season comes to an end.

“It is necessary that everyone in the Balearic Islands has a stable income throughout the year to be able to combat instability and inequality,” states the CCOO.