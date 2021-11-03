The latest report from the Balearic health ministries indicates that the number of Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic has now topped 1,000. The ministry has confirmed seven more deaths, which takes the total to 1,006. Four of these deaths are recent, the other three relate to an update of mortality data.

The Wednesday report also shows 93 new positive cases of coronavirus, an increase of 57 compared with Tuesday, for which the number of tests would have been lower than usual because of the Monday public holiday. Of the 93 cases, 65 are in Mallorca - 18 in Minorca, eight in Ibiza and two in Formentera. On Tuesday, the 36 cases were 32 Mallorca and four Minorca. The test rate for Wednesday is 2.99%; it was 2.30% on Tuesday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has dropped slightly - from 91.7 on Tuesday to 91.0. In Mallorca this is up from 86.6 to 87.5; Minorca 97.2, down from 100.4; Ibiza 112.6, down from 120.5; Formentera 33,6. down from 42.0. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 50.70 to 47.20.

At municipality level, there is currently one (out of 67 in the Balearics) which is classified as "extreme risk" (14-day incidence of 250 or more). This is Mancor de la Vall, where the incidence is 327.2, based on five new cases over the 14-day period. Three municipalities are "high risk" (150 or more) - Mahon (Minorca), 196.0 with 58 cases; Felanitx, 192.3 with 35 cases; Alaior (Minorca), 169.0 with 16 cases.

On hospital wards, the total number of Covid patients in the Balearics is down three to 36 - Mallorca 24 (down two), Ibiza eleven (down one) and Minorca one. In intensive care units, the ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 5.8% on Tuesday to 5.5%. There are 19 patients in all, 18 in Mallorca and one in Ibiza (down one).

The number of people being monitored in the Balearics by primary care shows no change from Tuesday - 1,107 - while in Mallorca specifically there is an increase of 12 to 797.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 101,305.

Re vaccination, 83.78% of the target population in the Balearics have received at least one dose (866,963 people) and 82.04% have had the full course (848,962).