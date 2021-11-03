The Balearic met. office has announced that a yellow alert has been across Mallorca, except in the south, from Thursday at 12:00 hours and will remain until Friday at 8:00 hours for rain and storms that will be heavy. A yellow alert has also been activated for coastal phenomena on Friday, which will change to orange by the end of the day; waves may reach up to four metres in height. More warnings are not ruled out in the coming days.

The deputy spokesman of the Aemet, Miquel Gili, has reported that is has already begun to rain on the island today, the most significant amounts have been recorded in Pollensa (19.8 litres), Puerto Pollença (14.8 litres) and Lluc (12.7 litres).

Scattered and occasional showers will continue throughout Mallorca for the rest of today, especially in the north.

The maximum temperatures will range between 16º and 20º, while the minimum temperatures will be 8º-15º; these are the usual values for this time of the year.

This Thursday the unsettled weather front will affect Mallorca; it is expected that up to 20 litres of water per square metre may fall in just one hour in most parts of the island, except in the north. For this reason the yellow alert has been activated. The maximum temperatures will drop between 2º and 4º compared to today; they will not exceed 14º-18º; the minimum temperatures will be 5º-10º.



The island will remain under the effects of the weather front until Friday, when overcast skies, showers, thunderstorms and hail are expected; there will be rough seas and coastal warnings.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet has specified that extreme weather is very difficult to predict, as it moves around a lot and this affects their radius of action. In principle, its effects are expected to continue to be felt in Mallorca until the middle of next week. It is expected to begin to improve on Wednesday, although on Monday temperatures will begin to recover and reach 16º-20º.