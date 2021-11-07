A forest fire broke out in the Coll de Síller area of Puerto Pollensa at around 6.15pm on Sunday.

The fire is in a similar area to one in December 2017, when some sixty homes had to be evacuated.

The Ibanat agency is reporting a Level One fire, meaning there is a potential risk to property. The agency confirmed the fire at 7.30pm.

Firefighters from Ibanat and the Mallorca Fire Brigade stations in Alcudia and Inca are currently tackling the fire.

There appear to be two fronts. One, the less risky, is moving slowly towards Cala Sant Vicenç. The other, potentially more dangerous, is spreading more rapidly towards Puerto Pollensa.