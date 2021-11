Winds of up to 103 kilometres per hour battered the island over the weekend, according to the Palma Met Office.

Among the worst hit areas was Puerto Pollensa.

The high winds caused much damage to public property and in Pollensa a yacht slipped its moorings and was washed up on the shore.

103kmh Serra d'Alfàbia 71 Port de Pollença 64 Sa Pobla 63 Binissalem 63 Petra 63 Son Servera 62 Portocolom 62 Santanyí 61 Sóller, Puerto 61 Muro.