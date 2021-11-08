Heavy rain is forecast in Palma today and it will be 17 degrees with strong northerly winds and a low of 12.

Calvia is 18 and overcast with sunny intervals this morning, thunderstorms this afternoon and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

It’s 17 and pouring rain in Felanitx with northerly winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour, thunder and lightning later in the day and a low of 13.

Muro is very very wet and very very windy with a high of 16 degrees and it will drop to 12 after dark.

It’s a miserable rainy day in Deya with intermittent thunderstorms, strong winds and a low of 11.

Live feed from Son Serra de Marina:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: