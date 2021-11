Waves of up to 12 metres high and winds of up to 80kmh are battering the Balearics, according to the Palma Met Office this morning.

The islands remain on weather red alert and the state of the sea has severely disrupted shipping around the islands.

83kmh Serra d'Alfàbia

81kmh Far de Capdepera

Live feed from Cala Ratjada below:

64kmh Port de Pollensa



Follow our regular updates here.