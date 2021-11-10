The national ministry of ecological transition has established that the maximum flight capacity at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport will not exceed its current 66 flights per hour once the airports authority Aena has undertaken remodelling work at the airport.

The ministry has concluded its environmental impact assessment, and the report that has followed from this assessment is binding in determining the project that Aena contemplates for the airport.

The report includes much of what the Balearic Environment Commission had called for. Its president, Antoni Alorda, has welcomed the ministry's statement. "We are satisfied that it is clear that operational capacity cannot be increased, although the real debate we demand is that of de-growth."

Aena says that the project, with investment of 559 million euros, "makes a great commitment to modernising the airport, while making it more sustainable, since it is an essential infrastructure for the island and should not become obsolete".