The Guardia Civil have raided ten football clubs from Spain's Segunda B and Tercera División in an operation against suspected social security fraud and undisclosed payments through "B" accounts. Officers were accompanied by employment inspectors in a coordinated operation in several regions.

In Palma, it was initially reported that Atlético Baleares was one of the clubs. The Guardia Civil in Mallorca have since issued a statement to say that information which was sent about fraud prevention in the professional sports sector "contains an error at the end of it". This mentioned the Balearic Islands, but the operation "does not affect any football club in the Balearic Islands".

The investigation is understood to have come about after a letter, signed by representatives of eleven Segunda B clubs, was sent to the RFEF Royal Spanish Football Federation. This denounced potential illegal payments by other clubs.

There are said to have been raids at clubs in Andalusia, Castile and León, Murcia, Valencia and elsewhere.