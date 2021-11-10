The Wednesday report from the regional health ministry gives 90 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 49, Minorca 23, Ibiza 17, Formentera one. These are eighteen fewer than were reported on Tuesday, when there were 74 cases in Mallorca, 25 in Minorca, eight in Ibiza and one in Formentera.

The test rate for the 90 cases is 3.95%, up slightly on the 3.82% for the Tuesday cases.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 97.8 to 98.2. In Mallorca, this has risen from 91.6 to 92.0; Minorca 165.2, up from 147.4; Ibiza 95.5, down from 106.7; Formentera 67.2, up from 58.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 44.56 to 49.85.

The rising incidence is reflected at municipality level. There are still only two municipalities with an extreme risk for Covid status (incidence of 250 of more over 14 days), but the number at high risk (150 or more) has risen from two to six. These eight municipalities are: Mancor de la Vall, 392.7 (seven new cases over 14 days); Mahon in Minorca, 351.4 (104); Porreres, 233.1 (13); Muro, 202.9 (15); Es Castell (Minorca), 198.1 (15); Lloseta, 196.0 (12); Sant Lluís (Minorca), 178.2 (12); and Montuiri, 167.4 (five cases).

On hospital wards, the total number of Covid patients has fallen by one - Mallorca 27 (down one) and no changes in Ibiza (nine) or Minorca (three). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is up from 5.8% to 6.1%. There is one more patient in Ibiza (up to three). In Mallorca there are 17 and in Minorca one.

Primary care in the whole of the Balearics is monitoring 1,295 people, an increase of 61; in Mallorca specifically, 962, up 48.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 101,901 cases and 1,012 deaths - no new deaths have been reported.

The vaccination - 84% of the target population has had at least one dose (869,310 people) and 82.32% the complete course (851,853).