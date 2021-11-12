The 112 Emergency Services had registered 136 Storm ‘Blas’ incidents in the Balearic Islands by 08:00 this morning.
39 of them were about an accumulation of water; 11 were in connection with floods on public roads; there were 15 reports of fallen trees; 18 for landslides; 11 calls were about cuts in basic services; 9 reports of flooding at homes or businesses and 3 were about rock falls.
Bon dia! Amb el centre de la borrasca #Blas just al sud de les #Balears, quart dia consecutiu amb pluges persistents que podrien ser localment fortes. La inestabilitat augmentarà conforme avanci el dia. 🌧️⛈️— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 12, 2021
Vent del NE amb intervals forts.
⚠️🟡AVÍS GROC per pluja i mala mar. pic.twitter.com/yypgov91Bm
Aemet has issued a yellow alert and says the centre of Storm ‘Blas’ is in the south of the Balearic Islands and is forecasting persistent heavy rain and strong northeasterly winds throughout the day.
