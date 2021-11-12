Soller river bursting its banks.

Soller river bursting its banks.

11-11-2021Ultima Hora

The 112 Emergency Services had registered 136 Storm ‘Blas’ incidents in the Balearic Islands by 08:00 this morning.

39 of them were about an accumulation of water; 11 were in connection with floods on public roads; there were 15 reports of fallen trees; 18 for landslides; 11 calls were about cuts in basic services; 9 reports of flooding at homes or businesses and 3 were about rock falls.

Aemet has issued a yellow alert and says the centre of Storm ‘Blas’ is in the south of the Balearic Islands and is forecasting persistent heavy rain and strong northeasterly winds throughout the day.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.