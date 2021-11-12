The Balearic health ministry report for Friday indicates 146 new positive cases of coronavirus. These are 45 more than on Thursday. In Mallorca there are 100 cases; Minorca 17, Ibiza 27, Formentera two. Of Thursday's 101 cases, there were 60 in Mallorca, 21 in Minorca, 19 in Ibiza and one in Formentera.

The daily positivity test rate for the 146 cases is 6.03%. This was 3.70% on Thursday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has gone above the 100 mark for the first since September 22. It is up from 99.0 to 102.3. In Mallorca, it is up from 92.6 to 95.5; Minorca 190.3, up from 181.9; Ibiza 91.6, up from 88.3; Formentera 58.8 (no change). The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 50.02 to 54.88.

There is no change to the total number of Covid patients on hospital wards in the Balearics - 39 - but there are two more patients in Mallorca (up to 30), while the number in Ibiza is down by two to seven. There are two patients in Minorca.

In intensive care, the total number also remains the same - 21. In Mallorca there are 16 Covid patients (down one), in Ibiza four (up one) and in Minorca one. The ICU Covid occupancy rate stays at 6.1%.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 1,451 people, an increase of 72. The figure for Mallorca is 1,062, up by 52.

There have been 102,198 cases since the start of the pandemic, and the ministry has reported one more death. The total is 1,013. The death was that of an 80-year-old woman in Mallorca on Wednesday.

As to vaccination, 870,328 people have received at least one dose (84.10% of the target population) and 853,257 have had the complete course (82.45%), 267 more than on Thursday.