The Balearic government and the British Foreign Office will launch a joint campaign in Britain to fight the so-called “tourism of excesses.” The Balearic government has declared war on tourists who misbehave and the Foreign Office has joined the campaign.

A public awareness drive in Britain, aimed at youth tourism, will be launched in time for next season warning tourists that bad behaviour will not be tolerated. The Balearic government has introduced legislation which aims to curb and even outlaw the tourism of excesses.

Balearic President Francina Armengol held talks with the Foreign Office in London earlier this month. The meeting was also attended by British Consul General, Lloyd Milen.