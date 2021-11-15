The message from the Balearic government to those who are still unvaccinated was pretty blunt; get the vaccine and we will be able to enjoy a nornal Christmas.

Thousands of people across the islands have still not had the Covid jab and there are fears that this could lead to a rise in the number of cases over the festive period.

Over recent weeks there has been a slight rise in the number of Covid cases across the Balearics putting the Balearic government on alert.

Yesterday, there message was clear. Get the vaccine at once.