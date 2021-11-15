The message from the Balearic government to those who are still unvaccinated was pretty blunt; get the vaccine and we will be able to enjoy a nornal Christmas.
Thousands of people across the islands have still not had the Covid jab and there are fears that this could lead to a rise in the number of cases over the festive period.
Over recent weeks there has been a slight rise in the number of Covid cases across the Balearics putting the Balearic government on alert.
Yesterday, there message was clear. Get the vaccine at once.
James / Hace about 1 hour
Them vaccine work that well, everybody's now being ordered to take the 3rd shot. But they really work honestly! They do!
Frank / Hace about 1 hour
People who don't get vaccinated are selfish. Figures everywhere show vaccinated people have less severe symptoms and hence use up less critical hospital facilities. You could argue unvaccinated people are partly responsible for the rise in the increase in late cancer diagnosis. There is no excuse not to get vaccinated. I would withdraw medical aid to people who get Covid and had refused to be vaccinated as is the case in Singapore.
James / Hace about 2 hours
Freedom is not a reward for good behaviour. Threatening people will not make a difference to this percentage of people. Clearly the people who have not, will not take this vaccine regardless of what threats are thrown around. So leave them alone or end up dividing your country like so many others are by creating medical aparthied. This vaccine does nothing in stopping transmission and to think people think vaccine passports are a good idea baffles me.