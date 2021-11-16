The Balearic minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, stated in parliament on Tuesday that "there will not be a 20% rise in the price of basic necessities" as a result of the increase in fuel prices.

Negueruela was responding to an opposition question regarding a Mallorca Chamber of Commerce forecast of a 20% rise in prices of products due to the rise in fuels. He said that inflation in the Balearics in September was 5.4%. This was "temporary" and due to current problems affecting the whole of Europe. Balearic government actions in this regard "are highly subject to policies made at a European level".

The minister referred to a National Statistics Institute forecast of 1.9% inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages. "There is no need for scaremongering," he insisted.