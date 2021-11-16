A record of almost 200 litres of rain per square metre has fallen in Pollensa in November, mostly over the last week, according to figures from the Palma Met Office.

This month is proving to be exceptionally wet with large amounts of rain falling across the island. Escorca was the wettest place on the island with 547 litres of rain per square metre followed by Lluc (453) and then a distant third Pollensa (197 litres of rain). These are other areas of the island with a high rainfall: Pto. Sóller 138, Capdepera 133 Palma, University 130, Cala Galdana 127, Sineu 124, Ciutadella 121 Llucmajor ,120 Portopí 115, S. Joan Labritja 113, Banyalbufar 110, Petra 109 Santa Maria 108.

And now the bad news....the rain is expected to continue.