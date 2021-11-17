Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Silver Spirit is a luxury cruise ship operated by Silversea Cruises. The sixth ship of the Silversea fleet, she entered service in 2009.

With one of the highest space to guest ratios in the business and eight superlative luxury dining options, Silver Spirit offers its guests one of the most complete cruise experiences available.

Refurbished and augmented in 2018, Silver Spirit is today Silversea Cruises largest ship. Her guest capacity of 608, her large, open spaces, her many dining options and her all-suite accommodation make her a modern answer for ultra-luxury cruising.

Here you will discover what is moored up. Over recent days cruise ships have started to return to the port. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma over the next few days.