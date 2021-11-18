The Balearic health ministry's Thursday report shows 147 new positive cases of coronavirus, thirteen fewer than on Wednesday. The cases are - Mallorca 111, Minorca 24, Ibiza 12. Of Wednesday's 160 cases, there were 114 in Mallorca, 31 in Minorca and 15 in Ibiza.

The test rate for the 147 cases is 4.94%, down from 5.20% on Wednesday, and so below a WHO target of five per cent.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 133.4 to 142.5. In Mallorca, it is up from 122.5 to 129.7; Minorca, up from 265.6 to 285.4; Ibiza, up from 120.5 to 135.7; Formentera, down from 75.6 to 67.2. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 82.37 to 90.48.

Nine of the 67 municipalities in the Balearics are currently classified as being at "extreme risk" for Covid, 14-day cumulative incidence of 250 or more. These are Mahon in Minorca 523.8 (155 new cases over the 14 days); Es Castell, Minorca 422.6 (32 cases); Lloseta 375.7 (23); Es Migjorn Gran, Minorca 341.8 (5); Sant Lluís, Minorca 326.7 (22); Alaior, Minorca 316.9 (30); Porreres 304.9 (17); Soller 278.7 (38); and Vilafranca 259.7 (9).

There are four more Covid patients on wards - 48 in all, with 31 in Mallorca (down one), 13 in Ibiza (up three) and four in Minorca (up two). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 8.5% to 8.2%, with 22 patients in Mallorca (down two), two in Ibiza (down one) and four in Minorca (up two).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 1,973 people, an increase of 96. In Mallorca, there are 1,454 people, 69 more.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 103,153 and the number of deaths is 1,014 - the ministry has reported one more death.

84.31% of the target population have been vaccinated at least once - 872,535 people, 965 more than on Wednesday - while 82.67% (855,493) have been double vaccinated. These are 1,110 more.