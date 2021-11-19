Black Friday is just a week away, but the celebrations will be shorter this year and prices won’t be slashed as much as they usually are at small and medium sized businesses and supermarkets in the Balearic Islands.

Some shops have already put up sale banners, but most are waiting until the middle or end of next week and will keep their sales going over the weekend.

There’s usually a flood of Black Friday announcements on tv, radio and in the press by early November, but the supply crisis has severely affected several Sectors, particularly technological products.

An El Corte Inglés spokesperson says the newest products from brands such as Samsung and Apple won’t be discounted next weekend, because of the lack of stock, but other technological items will be on sale. Discounts of 30% will be on offer in the clothing sector for store card owners only from Monday, then extended to non-cardholders and other departments from Thursday, with special promotions at the weekend.

Big and small retailers are expecting sales to be a lot better than last year.

“Sales will be good, but not like they were in 2019,” said Afedeco, Antoni Gayá, who agreed with Pimeco President, Antoni Fuster, that discounts will range from 20%-30% and neither anticipates any widespread shortages.

"There is concern about imported products which might arrive later than usual," said Fuster, who pointed out that extra products are coming from the mainland.

"If products are ordered in advance, there shouldn’t be any problems,” added Gayá.

The global supply crisis has prompted a lot of people to start their Christmas shopping early and they’re looking forward to picking up some bargains on Black Friday.

"It is much better to fluff up shopping campaigns and keep the streets of the city lively," said Gayá, who acknowledged that a number of people are using Government bonds to buy food and presents for Christmas.

Clothing, footwear and accessories are already selling at a good pace despite the fact that no discounts are being offered, mostly because of the onset of cold weather and the fact that a lot of people have gone back to work.

Hotels always offer discounts and specials on Black Friday weekend and Meliá Hotels International has already launched its campaign.

Freight Transport Association President, Ezequiel Horrach, says Black Friday online sales have made little impact, so far, but expects that to change in the coming weeks.