The German low-cost airline, Condor has scheduled the largest number of weekly air connections between Germany and Mallorca in its history for summer 2022.

The company will offer 125 flights from Germany, Austria and Switzerland with up to 5 flights a day from Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Leipzig/Halle, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Friedrichshafen, Zurich and Vienna.

"The significant increase in flights is in response to strong demand from tour operators, travel agencies and private travellers," said Condor CEO, Ralf Teckentrup.

Condor is competing with Eurowings, Lufthansa and TUI Fly at several bases and so far it’s the most popular holiday airline in Germany, mostly due to high demand in the Central European market for flights to favourite destinations in the Mediterranean such as Palma, Olbia, Santorini, Mykonos and Corfu.

Condor has also scheduled an ambitious flight plan for Mallorca's main competing destinations in the Mediterranean, such as Croatia, Turkey and Egypt.