Minorca will return to level 1 health alert next Monday due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in recent days, according to the councillor for Health and Consumer Affairs, Patrícia Gómez.



The restrictions of this level include the obligatory use of masks in gyms and dance schools, as well as the reduction of seating capacity to 75 percent inside nightlife venues, where customers must remain seated.



In addition, cultural events will be limited to 80 per cent capacity indoors and 100 per cent outdoors.



Gómez explained that the technical committee has assessed and proposed that, due to the increase in the number of cases, the island should return to level 1 alert. Thus, next Monday's cabinet meeting will approve the implementation of these new restrictive measures in Minorca.



"We are asking for much more prudence," said the councillor, who added that "the indicators tell us that we must be very vigilant, we cannot let our guard down".