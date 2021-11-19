146 new positive cases of coronavirus on Friday - Mallorca 113, Minorca 24, Ibiza nine. There were 147 on Thursday, with 111 in Mallorca, 24 in Minorca, and 12 in Ibiza. The test rate is up compared with Thursday - from 4.94% to 5.22%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 142.5 to 153.4, which places the islands in the category of high risk for Covid (incidence of 150 or more). In Mallorca, it is up from 129.7 to 140.9; Minorca, up from 285.4 to 295.9 (extreme risk of 250 or more); Ibiza, up from 135.7 to 146.2; Formentera, down from 67.2 to 58.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 90.48 to 96.54.

On hospital wards, there are 52 Covid patients, an increase of four - Mallorca 37 (up six), Ibiza 12 (down one), Minorca three (down one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 8.2% to 7.9% - Mallorca 20 patients (down two), Ibiza two (no change), Minorca five (up one).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 2,040 people, 67 more than on Thursday. The number in Mallorca is 1,515, up 59.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 103,361, and there is no change to the number of deaths - 1,014.

The percentage of the target population to have been vaccinated at least once is 84.35% - 872,937 people, 402 more than on Thursday - and it is 82.70% for double vaccination (855,842 people, 349 more).