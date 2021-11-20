North Mallorca Lions have continued to be very busy helping the community in many ways. We have donated a minimum of 500 euros worth of goods to the local Food Bank every month for the last year. The past two months we have been providing feminine hygiene products along with shower gel and detergents.

Some of the restaurants and hotels have been donating end-of-season leftover groceries, which have alleviated the need for basic food. We have been sourcing furniture, furnishings, bedding, towels and basic kitchen items for three victims of Domestic Abuse, each of whom has two children and has recently moved into part-furnished accommodation. We donated a secondhand bicycle to a young teenager living in the countryside to help her get to school and be able to take part in sport and some social activity.

We are now collecting nearly new clothes for children under the age of 18 from the most needy families. We will buy them each a new pair of shoes and a pack of socks. This is only possible through the generosity of our donors. We will do whatever we can to help people over the next colder months and to hopefully make the festive season a little bit better.

Anyone who would like to help in any way can contact me at : susanpollensa@gmail.com

We are always pleased to meet anyone who would like to consider becoming a member of Lions.