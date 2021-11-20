The Cala Millor tourism consortium points to October having been a good month, with 70% of 83 hotels in the Cala Millor area having been open until the end of the month. This is attributed to a commitment to tackling seasonality through the promotion of cultural and sporting events.

The consortium comprises the hoteliers association and Sant Llorenç and Son Servera town halls. Its president, Nicolás Bordal, explains that the majority of hotels began to open in June. Occupancy was subsequently between 60 to 80%, with 90% in some instances, thanks to offers.

Over the winter, up to ten hotels will be staying open. In February next year, twenty hotels are expected to be open, with this number due to increase to thirty in March and seventy in April.