PP Deputy spokesperson, Nuria Riera, has announced that her party will present a partial amendment to the Autonomous Budgets for 2022 so that the Tourist Tax is used for environmental projects.

At a press conference in Parliament, Riera asked that the Tourist Tax not be used to cover holes or for events such as LOS40 Music Awards, claiming that deceives residents and tourists.

PP Parliamentary Spokesperson, Toni Costa, will ask Balearic President, Francina Armengol, about the Tourist Tax during the plenary session on Tuesday.