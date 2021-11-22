The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 402 new cases of Covid over the weekend and that the cumulative incidence in 14 days has risen to 171 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the data provided by the government, 79 new cases were detected in the Balearics on Sunday, 116 on Saturday and 207 on Friday.

As of today, there were 98 people in hospital with coronavirus, 27 were being treated in intensive care, which means that 7.9% of the ICU beds are occupied, considered to be low risk.

No new deaths were reported over the weekend, so the official death toll from the pandemic remains at 1,014, while the positive rate of diagnostic tests carried out during the last week stands at 6.2%.

The accumulated incidence in two weeks is 159 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Majorca, 322 in Minorca, 158 in Ibiza and 50 in Formentera.

In Majorca, with 306 new cases registered since Friday, there were 78 Covid patients being treated in hospital, 21 of them in intensive care, and another 1,770 infected with mild symptoms were recovering at home or in government Covid hotels.

In Minorca there were 52 positive cases over the weekend, four patients were in the ICU and two were on the ward with 282 infected patients are under the supervision of Primary Care.

In Ibiza, 41 new cases were confirmed over the three day period.

There were two in intensive care, 12 on the ward and 285 patients were isolated at home.

In Formentera just one new case was registered on Friday, none on Saturday and Sunday, and there were seven at home.

The 856,492 people who have been fully vaccinated represent 70.2% of the total population, according to the latest official data, and 82.7% of residents over the age of 11, according to the government.



