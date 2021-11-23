People on a terrace in Palma

A warm welcome to the crew of HMS Queen Elizabeth. We know that you will be arriving in Palma over the coming days and after your long deployment we would love you to get the most out of your stay on the island.

Important point:

Face coverings must be worn when entering shops, bars and restaurants.

Events:

For members of the U.S. Marine Corps who are on board the Bulletin is hosting a Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday at a local restaurant The U.S. Consular Agent Kimberly Marshall will be attending for more information: jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es

This is our special website page for your ultimate guide to Mallorca. Click here for more information.

