The Balearic government and the Council of Mallorca are to instal solar panels on unused land next to roads, such as by motorway slip roads. This would be land not considered to have ecological value and to be degraded.

On Wednesday, the minister for energy transition, Juan Pedro Yllanes, presented this plan, which envisages a potential 150 megawatts of renewable power, the equivalent of consumption by between 30,000 and 45,000 households, and a five per cent increase in the penetration of renewables in the Balearics.

As well as next to roads, installations are contemplated for, among other places, car parks, roundabouts and bus stations. Yllanes explained that the intention is to use all available space that institutions such as the Council of Mallorca have at their disposal.

This latest plan will take advantage of "dead spaces" in the road network in order to generate renewable energy, and the government will be developing a similar plan for the other islands. Financing will in part come from European Next Generation funds.