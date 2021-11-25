The Balearic Government will ask the court for permission to make the Covid Passport mandatory for entry to bars, restaurants, gyms and other leisure activities.

The proposal is expected to be presented to the Social Dialogue Table on Monday and approved by the Governing Council the same day.



If the court authorises the measure, bar and restaurant customers will have three options:

Prove that they are vaccinated; Present a certificate showing that they have passed the disease, or submit a negative PCR test. The Government says it’s proposing these new measures in order to avoid new restrictions in the Hospitality Industry after a significant increase in coronavirus cases.

The Balearic Government estimates that there are around 150,000 unvaccinated people in the Balearic Islands and fears that there will be an increase in cases in the run up to Christmas.

Social Dialogue Table members, Business owners and Union Reps have already made it clear that they are in favour of expanding the use of the Covid Passport in order to avoid new restrictions.

Balearic President, Francina Armengol said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Health is already working on the proposal.