A driver was killed on Thursday evening when his car collided with two cars on the MA-1 in Andratx.

The accident occurred shortly before 6pm on the ascent to Coll Andritxol. The car driven by the deceased driver overtook another car, and the driver lost control, crashing into two other cars coming in the opposite direction.

Paramedics were unable to save the driver's life. Three other people were taken to Son Espases Hospital, two in a serious condition.