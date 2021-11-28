To mark the second Serra Gastronomy Week, the Tramuntana XXI association has presented its inventory of products made in the mountain region. These products include those from fishing as well as from farming and livestock.

The association says that the inventory is a starting point for identifying all the products made in the Tramuntana Mountains and is part of the commitment to businesses focused on local products. The document therefore gives visibility to producers as well as information to encourage individual consumers, catering establishments, hotels and public bodies to buy Tramuntana products.

An interactive map by municipality assists with locating products. The inventory is available via the Tramuntana XXI website - https://tramuntanaxxi.com

Products include beer, preserves, distillates, honey, jam, nuts, olive oil, pâté and sausage, wine, sauces and condiments.