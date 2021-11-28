On Saturday, Santa Maria del Camí held the nineteen Festa del Vi Novell. One of the five municipalities covered by the Binissalem DO regulatory council, Santa Maria has made itself the centre for celebrating the annual nouveau, and wine lovers from across the island travelled to get first tastings.

The event would normally be held in the streets. In Santa Maria, the decision was taken to prevent crowds as much as possible, so a route of bodegas was organised instead.

Small bodegas were supported by Santa Maria's largest, Macia Batle. Its extensive facilities were used for some "microtheatre" performances. Tastings with lunch were offered, as the wine aficionados' tour included Bodegas Àngel, 7103 Petit Celler, Jaume de Puntiró, Sebastià Pastor and Ramanyà.